Taylor Swift's Heartfelt Thanks to Fans for Grammy Nods

Taylor Swift, during her Toronto concert, expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans for their support. She's nominated for six Grammys, including Album of the Year for 'The Tortured Poets Department.' Swift also recently won multiple awards at the MTV Europe Music Awards, showcasing her continued success and fan support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 23:42 IST
Singer Taylor Swift (Image source: Instagram @taylorswift). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

During her electrifying performance at Toronto's Rogers Centre, Taylor Swift paused to express genuine gratitude towards her fanbase for their persistent support. According to People, the star took a moment to reflect on her six nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards, with a highlight being her Album of the Year nomination for 'The Tortured Poets Department.' Swift is noted for her unprecedented achievement as the first woman to be nominated seven times in this coveted category.

In a heartfelt video captured by a fan, Swift acknowledged, "You guys did something so amazing over the course of the last few months." She credited her audience with embracing 'The Tortured Poets Department,' an album marking a deeply emotional journey completed during her Eras Tour. Swift shared her stealthy process of creating and announcing the album, aiming to surprise her supporters with a new chapter of the tour, achieved successfully.

Reflecting on the album's chart-topping success, Swift emphasized, "The most recent thing that you did...is you guys got this album nominated for six Grammys." This impressive recognition underscores the passion her fans consistently showcase. Alongside her Grammy nods, Swift recently dominated the MTV Europe Music Awards in Manchester, securing titles including Best Artist, Best US Act, and Best Live Act, in addition to Best Video for her collaboration 'Fortnight' with Post Malone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

