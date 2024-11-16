Anticipation Builds for Season 2 of 'Nobody Wants This' with New Showrunners and Fresh Twists

Filming for the second season of the Netflix series 'Nobody Wants This,' starring Adam Brody and Kristen Bell, is set to begin in February 2025. The announcement was made at a recent Netflix FYC event, as reported by Variety.

In conversations with the media outlet, Brody expressed hope that the filming would proceed smoothly, aiming for a September release next year. Bell hinted at new developments and fresh talent joining the crew.

The new season will see the addition of experienced showrunners Jenny Connor and Bruce Eric Kaplan, bringing renewed excitement to the project. While the writing process is still evolving, preliminary outlines have been developed, which Bell is enthusiastic about. Brody highlighted his desire for the season to remain clever, sweet, and funny. As depicted in the show's first season, the series centers on the unexpected romance between a recently single rabbi, played by Brody, and a non-Jewish sex podcast host, portrayed by Bell. The show debuted earlier this year to significant acclaim on the streaming platform.

