Ranchi Royals Charge into Season 2 of Women's Hockey India League

Ranchi Royals, retaining key players and adding international stars, are set to kick off the second season of the Women's Hockey India League. With a blend of youth and experience, the team aims for a strong start at home, rallying support from their passionate fans in pursuit of glory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:33 IST
Hockey action (Photo: HIL). Image Credit: ANI
As the second season of the Women's Hockey India League (HIL) approaches, Ranchi Royals are gearing up for a formidable challenge, set to begin on their home turf. Having retained talents like Neha Goyal, Ishika Chaudhay, and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, the team bolstered their roster with key acquisitions during the September mini-auction. Their lineup includes two Indian goalkeepers, Madhuri Kindo and national team goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam, fortifying their defensive strategy.

Ranchi Royals' formidable backline features a compelling mix of seasoned Indian players and gifted international stars. Key figures include India's Nikki Pradhan with 197 senior caps and Ishika Chaudhary with 76 caps, alongside Argentina's Lucina von der Heyde and Maria Sofia Darnay Elias. The Netherlands' Sabine Plonissen and Lalthantluangi, a standout at the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup, add further strength to the team.

In midfield, Neha Goyal is set to orchestrate alongside Argentina's Agostina Alonso, the double Olympic medallist bringing substantial stability. Maria Paula Ortiz and youthful talents will complement the squad, while the Royals' attack line, led by Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, boasts Olympian Agustina Albertario, New Zealand's Hannah Cotter, and India's Deepika Soreng. The local duo Beauty Dung Dung and Sangita Kumari, along with rising star Sakshi Rana, aim to leverage their home-grown talent to propel the Royals to success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

