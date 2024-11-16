Global Harmony: New Delhi Celebrates King Charles III's Birthday
The event honoring King Charles III's birthday in New Delhi showcased cultural unity and international goodwill. Spearheaded by Dr. Basant Goel and featuring spiritual leaders, the event highlighted India's commitment to global harmony and sustainability, receiving praise for blending tradition with international cooperation.
- Country:
- India
New Delhi [India] November 15: On November 14, 2024, a significant international event took place in New Delhi to celebrate King Charles III's birthday. Hosted at The Grand Hotel in Vasant Vihar, the event emphasized international goodwill and cultural unity, attracting esteemed U.K. representatives, including Mr. Simon Ovens-DL, Mr. Taz Khan, and Mrs. Suzy Jekman.
Dr. Basant Goel, CEO of Goel Medicos and ANT Pharmaceuticals, played a pivotal role in organizing the celebration, underscoring his commitment to fostering global cultural harmony. Spiritual guidance from HH Shri Raj Rajeshwar Guruji, founder of the International Siddhashram Shakti Center, was a central component, with religious leaders from various countries in attendance.
A standout feature was an artwork made from cow dung by artist Mahesh Vaishnav, presented to the U.K. delegation. This unique piece symbolized the harmony between tradition and sustainability, resonating with King Charles III’s environmental advocacy, and solidified New Delhi's role as a hub for global events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ADIPEC 2024: Pioneering AI and Sustainability in the Global Energy Sector
Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Invests $50M in New High-Capacity Bottling Line in Namibia to Boost Production and Sustainability
ADB Approves €89.47M Loan to Enhance Armenia’s Fiscal Sustainability and Financial Market Development
IoBM Unveils Revolutionary EV Model Boosting Security and Sustainability
Kolkata's Chhath Festival: Sacrifices for Sustainability