Imtiaz Ali's Ode to Subhash Ghai: The Dronacharya of Storytelling
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali regards Subhash Ghai as his Dronacharya, having learned storytelling from Ghai's films during his youth. Ghai's memoir, 'Karma’s Child', co-authored by Suveen Sinha, was launched at the National Centre for the Performing Arts. Ali praised Ghai for his influence and support in releasing 'Socha Na Tha'.
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali considers veteran director Subhash Ghai as his Dronacharya, crediting Ghai's films with shaping his storytelling abilities. Raised in Jamshedpur, Ali absorbed the nuances of cinema through Ghai's work.
Ghai recently launched his memoir, 'Karma’s Child', alongside journalist and author Suveen Sinha at the National Centre for the Performing Arts. Published by HarperCollins, the book provides insights into filmmaking and Ghai's extensive career.
Ali fondly remembers how Ghai’s 1983 romance 'Hero' significantly influenced his life, later leading to a personal connection when Ghai supported the release of Ali's film 'Socha Na Tha'.
