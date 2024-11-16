Left Menu

Nikhita Gandhi Shines at TRF's Diwali Ball, Raising Funds for Children in Rajasthan

Nikhita Gandhi performed at the Rajasthan Foundation's Diwali Ball in London to raise funds for schools in Rajasthan. The event aimed to support special needs education and improve infrastructure for underprivileged children. The Foundation has been aiding such initiatives since 2005, benefiting various educational institutions in Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-11-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 16:26 IST
Nikhita Gandhi Shines at TRF's Diwali Ball, Raising Funds for Children in Rajasthan
Nikhita Gandhi
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Popular singer Nikhita Gandhi graced the Rajasthan Foundation charity's annual Diwali Ball in London, stirring enthusiasm among attendees while raising substantial funds for children's welfare in Rajasthan.

Gandhi, known for her multilingual chartbusters, expressed her elation at the audience's warm reception, recounting their impressive familiarity with her entire musical repertoire.

The charitable event primarily supports educational initiatives across Rajasthan, with funds earmarked for a special needs school in Bhilwara and improvements in a government school in Barmer, highlighting TRF's sustained commitment to community, culture, and charity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024