Nikhita Gandhi Shines at TRF's Diwali Ball, Raising Funds for Children in Rajasthan
Nikhita Gandhi performed at the Rajasthan Foundation's Diwali Ball in London to raise funds for schools in Rajasthan. The event aimed to support special needs education and improve infrastructure for underprivileged children. The Foundation has been aiding such initiatives since 2005, benefiting various educational institutions in Rajasthan.
Popular singer Nikhita Gandhi graced the Rajasthan Foundation charity's annual Diwali Ball in London, stirring enthusiasm among attendees while raising substantial funds for children's welfare in Rajasthan.
Gandhi, known for her multilingual chartbusters, expressed her elation at the audience's warm reception, recounting their impressive familiarity with her entire musical repertoire.
The charitable event primarily supports educational initiatives across Rajasthan, with funds earmarked for a special needs school in Bhilwara and improvements in a government school in Barmer, highlighting TRF's sustained commitment to community, culture, and charity.
