ISRO's PSLV-C62 Mission Faces Setback: Satellites Lost

ISRO's PSLV-C62 rocket mission faced a significant setback as an anomaly during the third stage led to the mission's failure, according to the space agency's announcement on Monday.

The anomaly occurred during the flight's third stage when deviations were observed, preventing the rocket from reaching its intended altitude. "A detailed analysis has been initiated to identify the cause," ISRO chairman V Narayanan stated.

This failure resulted in the loss of all 16 satellites on board, marking the second consecutive mission failure for PSLV. ISRO has begun examining data to understand the anomaly, pledging to provide further updates once the analysis is completed.

(With inputs from agencies.)