ISRO's PSLV-C62 Mission Faces Setback: Satellites Lost

ISRO's PSLV-C62 mission ended in failure after an anomaly occurred during the rocket's third stage. The mission aimed to place 16 satellites into orbit, but deviations during flight led to their loss. This marks the second consecutive mission failure, prompting a detailed analysis by ISRO experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sriharikota | Updated: 12-01-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 14:38 IST
ISRO's PSLV-C62 rocket mission faced a significant setback as an anomaly during the third stage led to the mission's failure, according to the space agency's announcement on Monday.

The anomaly occurred during the flight's third stage when deviations were observed, preventing the rocket from reaching its intended altitude. "A detailed analysis has been initiated to identify the cause," ISRO chairman V Narayanan stated.

This failure resulted in the loss of all 16 satellites on board, marking the second consecutive mission failure for PSLV. ISRO has begun examining data to understand the anomaly, pledging to provide further updates once the analysis is completed.

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

