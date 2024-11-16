Seventeen's Fans Rally Amid Controversy on 'Right Here' Tour

Seventeen, the renowned South Korean boy band, had their fans cheering in Oakland, California, last week on their 'Right Here' world tour, accompanying the promotion of their upcoming 2024 album '17 Is Right Here.'

Amidst the excitement, controversy emerged involving HYBE, the company managing Seventeen and other K-pop powerhouses. A leaked internal document criticized several K-pop groups, including Seventeen, stirring backlash among fans known as Carats. HYBE's CEO, Lee Jaesang, issued a formal apology following the revelation.

Despite the noise surrounding the controversy, fans remained devoted to the group, focusing more on the music rather than the remarks. The tour, having completed its U.S. leg, will now head to Asia, continuing to draw support from their global fan base.

(With inputs from agencies.)