Seventeen's Fans Rally Amid Controversy on 'Right Here' Tour

Seventeen's 'Right Here' world tour sparked excitement and debate in Oakland, California, amidst controversy involving their management company, HYBE. Internal documents containing disparaging remarks about Seventeen and other K-pop groups were leaked, prompting an apology from HYBE. Despite this, fans focused on the band's music and performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 16:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Seventeen, the renowned South Korean boy band, had their fans cheering in Oakland, California, last week on their 'Right Here' world tour, accompanying the promotion of their upcoming 2024 album '17 Is Right Here.'

Amidst the excitement, controversy emerged involving HYBE, the company managing Seventeen and other K-pop powerhouses. A leaked internal document criticized several K-pop groups, including Seventeen, stirring backlash among fans known as Carats. HYBE's CEO, Lee Jaesang, issued a formal apology following the revelation.

Despite the noise surrounding the controversy, fans remained devoted to the group, focusing more on the music rather than the remarks. The tour, having completed its U.S. leg, will now head to Asia, continuing to draw support from their global fan base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

