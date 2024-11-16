Left Menu

Tragic Leopard Attack Claims Young Life in Pune

A four-year-old boy was tragically killed by a leopard in Shirur tehsil, Pune district. The boy, Shivtej Tembhekar, was playing near his home close to sugarcane fields when the leopard attacked. His body was discovered later, according to a forest official.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 16-11-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 23:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A four-year-old boy was tragically killed in a leopard attack in Shirur tehsil of Pune district, a forest official reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Tembhekar Vasti, near Mandavgan Farata village, at 7pm on Friday evening, the official stated.

Identified as Shivtej Tembhekar, the young victim was visiting his village with his parents for Diwali. While playing outside his home, which is situated near sugarcane fields, a leopard attacked, dragging him into the thicket. His body was discovered later, the forest official revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

