Tragic Leopard Attack Claims Young Life in Pune

A four-year-old boy was tragically killed in a leopard attack in Shirur tehsil of Pune district, a forest official reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Tembhekar Vasti, near Mandavgan Farata village, at 7pm on Friday evening, the official stated.

Identified as Shivtej Tembhekar, the young victim was visiting his village with his parents for Diwali. While playing outside his home, which is situated near sugarcane fields, a leopard attacked, dragging him into the thicket. His body was discovered later, the forest official revealed.

