Trump's Octagon Enthusiasm: UFC, Masculinity, and Politics Collide

Donald Trump, known for his affinity for UFC, is making an anticipated visit to Madison Square Garden for the heavyweight championship bout. This event marries his appreciation for intense sport and his deep connection to New York City.

The longstanding relationship between Trump and UFC President Dana White highlights Trump's distinctive appeal among male voters through a hypermasculine image — a strategy pivotal in his recent campaign success. For years, Trump has notably integrated support from UFC into his public persona.

Throughout his political journey, including during his latest campaign, Trump's alignment with UFC has been underscored by notable figures in his entourage. These connections bolster his image as an indomitable political figure — one who, as his supporters claim, can weather relentless opposition and 'keep going forward.'

(With inputs from agencies.)