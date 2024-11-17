Actor's Arrest Raises Concerns Over Drug Influence in the Entertainment Industry

P S Fareeduddin, an actor and singer recognized from his participation in Big Boss, was apprehended by Excise officials over narcotics possession, authorities reported Sunday.

Fareeduddin, better known as Pareekutty, alongside a friend, faced arrest after being found with MDMA and ganja during a standard vehicle inspection at Pullikkanam in the hill district on Saturday night.

A senior Excise official confirmed the discovery of 10.50 grams of MDMA and 9 grams of ganja in their vehicle, both classified as commercial quantities warranting 10 to 20 years imprisonment. The accused were remanded to custody following their court appearance as investigations proceed.

