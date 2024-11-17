Left Menu

Actor's Arrest Raises Concerns Over Drug Influence in the Entertainment Industry

Actor and singer P S Fareeduddin, also known as Pareekutty, was arrested for possession of narcotics. Detained during a routine check with his friend, they were found with MDMA and ganja. The narcotics seized could lead to 10-20 years imprisonment. The investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:21 IST
Actor's Arrest Raises Concerns Over Drug Influence in the Entertainment Industry
arrest
  • Country:
  • India

P S Fareeduddin, an actor and singer recognized from his participation in Big Boss, was apprehended by Excise officials over narcotics possession, authorities reported Sunday.

Fareeduddin, better known as Pareekutty, alongside a friend, faced arrest after being found with MDMA and ganja during a standard vehicle inspection at Pullikkanam in the hill district on Saturday night.

A senior Excise official confirmed the discovery of 10.50 grams of MDMA and 9 grams of ganja in their vehicle, both classified as commercial quantities warranting 10 to 20 years imprisonment. The accused were remanded to custody following their court appearance as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024