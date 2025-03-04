Odisha Busts Ganja Smuggling Ring

In a significant crackdown, Odisha Excise Department officials arrested seven individuals on charges of attempting to smuggle ganja from Gajapati district to Mumbai.

Among the arrested, three hail from Maharashtra. Officials confiscated three cars, mobile phones, and around 160 kg of ganja, with an estimated market value of Rs 50 lakh.

Deputy Superintendent Srutikant Rout stated that further investigations are in progress to identify potential accomplices in the illicit trade.

