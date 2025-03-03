Left Menu

Controversy Strikes as 'IIT Baba' Abhay Singh Arrested with Ganja

Abhay Singh, known as 'IIT Baba', was arrested in the Shiprapath area during the Maha Kumbh with a small amount of ganja. A video suggesting he might commit suicide circulated online, prompting police action. He was arrested under the NDPS Act but later granted bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-03-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:05 IST
Controversy Strikes as 'IIT Baba' Abhay Singh Arrested with Ganja
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, 'IIT Baba' Abhay Singh, a notable figure from the Maha Kumbh, was apprehended by police at a hotel in Shiprapath. He was found with a small quantity of ganja, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The arrest came after a video purportedly showing Singh threatening suicide gained traction on social media, resulting in a police investigation. Upon questioning Singh, officers discovered the illegal substance in his possession.

After the discovery, police promptly arrested Singh under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. However, he was subsequently granted bail, leaving many questions surrounding the circumstances of his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

