Controversy Strikes as 'IIT Baba' Abhay Singh Arrested with Ganja

In a surprising turn of events, 'IIT Baba' Abhay Singh, a notable figure from the Maha Kumbh, was apprehended by police at a hotel in Shiprapath. He was found with a small quantity of ganja, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The arrest came after a video purportedly showing Singh threatening suicide gained traction on social media, resulting in a police investigation. Upon questioning Singh, officers discovered the illegal substance in his possession.

After the discovery, police promptly arrested Singh under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. However, he was subsequently granted bail, leaving many questions surrounding the circumstances of his arrest.

