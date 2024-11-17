Diwali Gala in London Celebrates Indian Cultural Legacy

Sudha Murty, a prominent author and Rajya Sabha MP, expressed her pride in son-in-law Rishi Sunak during the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Diwali gala in London. Murty, alongside Sunak and her daughter Akshata, emphasized the value of Indian cultural roots and education imparted by parents abroad.

The event celebrated the richness of Indian classical arts with performances by Bhavan UK students, as India's High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, highlighted the interconnected narratives of Diwali across diverse traditions. Murty reinforced the need for community involvement to support the center.

Event leaders, including Subhanu Saxena and Dr. M.N. Nandakumara, praised the Bhavan UK's contributions to Indian arts. Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty also acknowledged the center's efforts, presenting mementoes and advocating for future support to bolster Bhavan's educational offerings.

