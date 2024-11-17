Denzel Washington Reflects on Film Career: Challenges, Growth, and Future Aspirations

Denzel Washington recently opened up about his illustrious career, acknowledging that not all his films were successful, as reported by People. Ahead of the November 22 US release of 'Gladiator II', Washington admitted that some 1990s films were less than stellar, but emphasized his commitment to responsibilities during that era.

He highlighted the success of his 2000s films, such as 'Remember the Titans' and 'Training Day', attributing it to learning, earning, and giving back. During those years, financial success became pivotal, supporting him as he navigated personal and professional challenges including family life and career growth.

Curiously, Washington confessed to seldom watching his films in full, likening himself to Judi Dench. His current focus, however, is on aging gracefully and undertaking significant roles, such as his upcoming portrayal of Othello on Broadway and potential collaborations with directors like Steve McQueen and Ryan Coogler.

