AR Rahman Honored with XTIC Award for VR Film 'Le Musk'

Acclaimed music composer AR Rahman has been awarded the prestigious 'XTIC Award 2024 for Innovation' by IIT Madras. This accolade recognizes his visionary approach to the virtual reality film 'Le Musk'. Presented by the eXperiential Technology Innovation Centre (XTIC) at IIT Madras, the award highlights Rahman's exceptional contributions to advancing immersive storytelling and technology.

Receiving the award in Chennai, Rahman expressed pride in being honored by such an esteemed institution. He emphasized the significance of exploring global experiences from India, recounting his connection with IIT Madras since his early teens. The ceremony saw Rahman reflecting on his journey and remarking on the potential for technological innovations originating from India.

Among the esteemed guests presenting the award were Oculus co-inventors, Professor Steven LaValle and Professor Anna Lavalle, who are visiting faculty at IIT Madras. Rahman, while discussing his work, voiced aspirations for India to produce tech giants akin to Apple and Nvidia. His film 'Le Musk', directed as a passion project, aims to blend elements such as fragrance and music to create an unparalleled cinematic experience.

Earlier, Rahman had launched the soundtrack for 'Le Musk', featuring 12 tracks that accompany the immersive cinematic journey. Describing the soundtrack as the 'heartbeat' of the film, Rahman collaborated with well-known artists and orchestras, including Greg Penny and the Budapest Orchestra, to create a soulful auditory landscape.

'Le Musk', showcasing for the first time at Cannes XR, marks Rahman's directorial debut, and his commitment to pushing technical boundaries is evident. Plans are underway to establish immersive experience studios globally, aiming to share 'Le Musk' with international audiences. The film and its soundtrack were globally launched through Believe Music.

