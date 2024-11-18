Nayanthara's 'Rakkayie': A Mother's Fierce Battle Unveiled

Tamil cinema icon Nayanthara announced her latest film, 'Rakkayie,' marking her 40th birthday in style. Unveiling the title teaser on Instagram, she introduced audiences to a gripping period action tale.

The film's storyline centers on a mother's indomitable spirit as she takes up arms to protect her child from a looming threat. Crafted by debut director Senthil Nallasamy, it promises an intense cinematic experience.

Produced by Drumsticks Productions and MovieVerse Studios, 'Rakkayie' will captivate viewers across Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam language territories when released.

(With inputs from agencies.)