Nayanthara's 'Rakkayie': A Mother's Fierce Battle Unveiled

Tamil cinema star Nayanthara announced her upcoming film 'Rakkayie,' set to release in multiple languages. The film's gripping teaser depicts Nayanthara as a fierce mother defending her child against threats. Written and directed by Senthil Nallasamy, it continues the trend of powerful female-led narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 12:15 IST
Nayanthara
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil cinema icon Nayanthara announced her latest film, 'Rakkayie,' marking her 40th birthday in style. Unveiling the title teaser on Instagram, she introduced audiences to a gripping period action tale.

The film's storyline centers on a mother's indomitable spirit as she takes up arms to protect her child from a looming threat. Crafted by debut director Senthil Nallasamy, it promises an intense cinematic experience.

Produced by Drumsticks Productions and MovieVerse Studios, 'Rakkayie' will captivate viewers across Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam language territories when released.

(With inputs from agencies.)

