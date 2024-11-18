Left Menu

Modi's Warm Brazilian Welcome: A Cultural Celebration Across Continents

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly received by the Indian community in Brazil, greeted with Sanskrit chants and cultural performances in Rio de Janeiro. Modi expressed gratitude for the heartfelt welcome after concluding a successful visit to Nigeria, reflecting on the deep ties connecting Indian communities worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 18-11-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 13:52 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a hearty welcome from the Indian community in Brazil, as they greeted him with Sanskrit chants and vibrant cultural performances upon his arrival in Rio de Janeiro.

In his social media post, Modi expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the memorable reception, highlighting the cultural connections across continents.

Before arriving in Brazil, Modi concluded a significant visit to Nigeria, where he engaged in bilateral talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and interacted with the local Indian community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

