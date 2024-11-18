Modi's Warm Brazilian Welcome: A Cultural Celebration Across Continents

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a hearty welcome from the Indian community in Brazil, as they greeted him with Sanskrit chants and vibrant cultural performances upon his arrival in Rio de Janeiro.

In his social media post, Modi expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the memorable reception, highlighting the cultural connections across continents.

Before arriving in Brazil, Modi concluded a significant visit to Nigeria, where he engaged in bilateral talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and interacted with the local Indian community.

(With inputs from agencies.)