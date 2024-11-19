Left Menu

Spotlight on Entertainment: Musicals, Honors, and Mysterious Tragedies

Current entertainment news highlights include the worldwide premiere of 'Wicked' in London, an honorary Oscar for Quincy Jones posthumously awarded, and an investigation into the tragic death of ballet dancer Vladimir Shklyarov after a balcony fall in St Petersburg.

Updated: 19-11-2024 10:26 IST
Spotlight on Entertainment: Musicals, Honors, and Mysterious Tragedies
In entertainment news, the much-anticipated musical film 'Wicked' concludes its premiere tour in London, described by director Jon M. Chu as both immersive and intimate, promising to captivate audiences worldwide.

At the Governors Awards, late music maestro Quincy Jones was posthumously honored with an Oscar for his incredible contributions, while James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson received the prestigious Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.

Tragedy struck the ballet world as Russian investigators delve into the accidental death of Mariinsky Ballet principal dancer Vladimir Shklyarov, who fell from a balcony in St Petersburg.

