Shemaroo Partners with PWR Chain to Revolutionize India's Entertainment with Green Blockchain

Shemaroo Entertainment has partnered with PWR Chain to leverage blockchain technology for ShemarooVerse, enhancing India's entertainment scene with sustainable, scalable, and immersive content. This collaboration combines Shemaroo's vast offerings with PWR Chain's advanced infrastructure, setting new standards in eco-friendly digital engagement and monetization for content creators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 11:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shemaroo Entertainment, a major player in India's media industry, has joined forces with PWR Chain, embracing its Layer 0 blockchain technology for the ShemarooVerse platform. This alliance marks a pivotal development in the digital landscape, merging Shemaroo's rich content with PWR Chain's efficient blockchain capabilities.

Boasting over 200 million YouTube subscribers, Shemaroo Entertainment occupies a significant position in India's digital space. By integrating PWR Chain's decentralized tech, ShemarooVerse aims to deliver immersive content, blending speed and sustainability to reach audiences globally.

The partnership not only highlights blockchain's potential in enhancing digital experiences but also showcases Shemaroo's commitment to innovation. As content creators explore PWR Chain's tokenization capabilities, Shemaroo and PWR Chain are set to redefine user engagement in the entertainment industry with a focus on environmental responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

