Ujjivan SFB Elevates Digital Engagement with Netcore Cloud Partnership

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, servicing over 98 lakh customers, has significantly advanced its digital adoption and customer engagement through a partnership with Netcore Cloud. By using culturally tailored communication and automated customer journeys, the bank achieved substantial ROI, digital growth, and increased cross-sell rates within a year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 11:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) has implemented a substantial digital transformation through a collaboration with Netcore Cloud, significantly boosting customer engagement across 26 states. This partnership delivered a remarkable 200x return on investment, driven by hyper-localized communication strategies that resonate with diverse cultural groups.

Focusing on newly onboarded customers, the bank targeted reducing branch dependency by fostering digital interactions during the critical first 90 days. Netcore Cloud's role was crucial, providing a multi-channel automation system that personalized customer journeys and improved cross-selling by 14%, with a 15% rise in digital adoption.

Culturally relevant storytelling across regional languages, including Kannada and Hindi, stood out as a key strategy. This approach not only built digital trust but also resonated deeply with users. As a result, Ujjivan SFB is now closer to achieving its mission of digital and financial inclusivity, felt CEO Lakshman Velayutham, supported by insights from Netcore's Group CEO, Kalpit Jain.

