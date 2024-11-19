Bandish Bandits Stars Reflect on Growth Ahead of Season 2

As anticipation builds for the much-awaited second season of 'Bandish Bandits', lead actors Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry have shared insights into their journey with the series. Ritwik, admired for his portrayal of Radhe in the first season, revealed that he persisted with his musical training even after the initial season ended. He emphasized the transformative power of classical music training, not just for his character, but for his personal growth, stating it has fostered calmness and clarity in his life.

Bhowmik collaborated closely with his music coach, Akshat, refining his skills well before stepping onto the set for the new season. In discussing Radhe's development, Ritwik expressed admiration for the writing, noting how the character evolves with time and experiences. Shreya Chaudhry, who plays Tamanna, also opened up about the character's journey ahead. She recounted a call from director Anand Tiwari, signaling the start of music lessons and marking the beginning of a significant period in her life.

Chaudhry remarked on the thrilling experience of immersing in her character's fearless yet vulnerable transformation. 'Bandish Bandits Season 2', a venture by Leo Media Collective helmed by director Anand Tiwari and producer Amritpal Singh Bindra, will feature both returning and new faces, expanding its ensemble cast. Viewers can stream the new season from December 13 on Prime Video.

