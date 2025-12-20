Akhilesh Yadav Renews Call for Ahir Regiment in Indian Army
Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president, renewed his demand for an Ahir Regiment in the Indian Army, highlighting the valor of soldiers from the community. He advocated for more military schools in Uttar Pradesh and honored 1962 India-China war veterans, emphasizing historical battles and recognizing soldiers' courage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-12-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 14:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has reiterated his demand for the creation of an Ahir Regiment in the Indian Army. He emphasized that it would honor the valor and sacrifices of Ahir soldiers.
He urged the Indian government to establish additional military schools, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, to strengthen the state's defense capabilities.
Addressing a gathering honoring ex-servicemen and 1962 India-China war veterans, Yadav highlighted the courage displayed by Indian troops and criticized policies he believes undermine the honor of veterans.
(With inputs from agencies.)