Akhilesh Yadav Renews Call for Ahir Regiment in Indian Army

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has reiterated his demand for the creation of an Ahir Regiment in the Indian Army. He emphasized that it would honor the valor and sacrifices of Ahir soldiers.

He urged the Indian government to establish additional military schools, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, to strengthen the state's defense capabilities.

Addressing a gathering honoring ex-servicemen and 1962 India-China war veterans, Yadav highlighted the courage displayed by Indian troops and criticized policies he believes undermine the honor of veterans.

