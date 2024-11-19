The Struggle of a Cannes Winner: All We Imagine As Light

Payal Kapadia's acclaimed film 'All We Imagine As Light,' which made history as the first Indian film to clinch the Grand Prix at Cannes, is struggling to find a digital platform for its release. Esteemed filmmaker Hansal Mehta has voiced concerns over the difficulties faced by independent filmmakers in India.

The movie, distributed by Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media, has so far been released theatrically in Kerala and is slated for a nationwide release on November 22. Mehta expressed hopes that an OTT platform will soon recognize the film's significance and acquire distribution rights.

'All We Imagine As Light' is a Malayalam-Hindi feature about two nurses whose lives are disrupted by unforeseen events. This Indo-French co-production stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, and promises to captivate audiences with its unique storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)