Indore's 'Toilet Super Spots': A Selfie Campaign for Cleanliness

In Indore, a unique campaign called 'toilet super spots' was launched on World Toilet Day. Thousands of people clicked selfies with their phones outside public toilets to promote cleanliness. The initiative, led by the Indore Municipal Corporation, aims to maintain hygiene in over 700 facilities throughout the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:32 IST
Indore witnessed a distinctive initiative on World Toilet Day as thousands engaged in a selfie campaign promoting citywide cleanliness. Coined 'toilet super spots,' the campaign encouraged citizens to photograph themselves outside public restrooms.

Launched by the Indore Municipal Corporation, the effort targeted maintenance of over 700 public toilets, drawing significant participation. 'Indore stands out as the only city guaranteeing cleanliness in public facilities and inviting public feedback through selfies,' remarked Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava at the event.

With participation targets set by the municipal corporation, around 78,000 individuals had already participated by Tuesday evening, with expectations of reaching 100,000 before nightfall. Indore has consistently topped the National Cleanliness Survey for seven years, reinforcing its commitment to public hygiene.

