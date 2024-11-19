Indore's 'Toilet Super Spots': A Selfie Campaign for Cleanliness

Indore witnessed a distinctive initiative on World Toilet Day as thousands engaged in a selfie campaign promoting citywide cleanliness. Coined 'toilet super spots,' the campaign encouraged citizens to photograph themselves outside public restrooms.

Launched by the Indore Municipal Corporation, the effort targeted maintenance of over 700 public toilets, drawing significant participation. 'Indore stands out as the only city guaranteeing cleanliness in public facilities and inviting public feedback through selfies,' remarked Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava at the event.

With participation targets set by the municipal corporation, around 78,000 individuals had already participated by Tuesday evening, with expectations of reaching 100,000 before nightfall. Indore has consistently topped the National Cleanliness Survey for seven years, reinforcing its commitment to public hygiene.

(With inputs from agencies.)