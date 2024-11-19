Vandalism of Lumumba's Mausoleum Stirs National Outcry

The mausoleum of Patrice Lumumba, Congo's celebrated independence leader, has suffered vandalism, according to the government. Authorities are investigating whether Lumumba's remains, a single gold-capped tooth, were harmed or stolen during the incident.

The vandalism was reported on Monday, with the mausoleum's glass doors smashed and the coffin containing the tooth broken, as confirmed by the mausoleum curator to the national press agency.

Lumumba's tooth, returned from Belgium in 2022, holds deep symbolic value for Congolese citizens, symbolizing the unfulfilled promise of Lumumba's vision for the nation post-independence, which has instead endured prolonged dictatorship.

