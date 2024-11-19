Left Menu

Vandalism of Lumumba's Mausoleum Stirs National Outcry

The mausoleum of Congolese independence leader Patrice Lumumba has been vandalized. It is unclear if his remains, a gold-capped tooth, were damaged or stolen. Lumumba, celebrated for ending colonial rule, remains a symbol of Congo's thwarted potential due to post-independence dictatorships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:51 IST
Vandalism of Lumumba's Mausoleum Stirs National Outcry
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

The mausoleum of Patrice Lumumba, Congo's celebrated independence leader, has suffered vandalism, according to the government. Authorities are investigating whether Lumumba's remains, a single gold-capped tooth, were harmed or stolen during the incident.

The vandalism was reported on Monday, with the mausoleum's glass doors smashed and the coffin containing the tooth broken, as confirmed by the mausoleum curator to the national press agency.

Lumumba's tooth, returned from Belgium in 2022, holds deep symbolic value for Congolese citizens, symbolizing the unfulfilled promise of Lumumba's vision for the nation post-independence, which has instead endured prolonged dictatorship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024