Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates International Men's Day with Family Portrait

Actor Rakul Preet Singh marked International Men's Day by sharing a heartfelt family picture on Instagram. The post honored the supportive men in her life, including her husband Jackky Bhagnani and family. Rakul's message emphasized men's role in promoting gender equality. Her next film, 'De De Pyaar De 2', releases in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:08 IST
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani with family (Image source: Instagram/@rakulpreet). Image Credit: ANI
In a heartfelt gesture celebrating International Men's Day, Bollywood star Rakul Preet Singh delighted her followers with an intimate family photograph. Uploaded on her Instagram Story, the image prominently featured her husband Jackky Bhagnani, his parents, her own family, and brother, symbolizing the supportive men in her life.

Accompanying the post, Singh expressed her gratitude for these influential figures, noting their roles in empowering women. 'All my favorite men in this pic,' she wrote, adding, '#happyinternationalmensday'. Singh's message served as a tribute to men's positive contributions to society, families, and communities on this globally recognized day, observed on November 19th.

Singh also highlighted the day's purpose of raising awareness about men's health, well-being, and gender equality, emphasizing the importance of male role models. On the professional front, fans eagerly await her return in 'De De Pyaar De 2', slated for a May 1, 2025 release, a date of dual significance as International Labour Day and Maharashtra Day. Previously, Singh captured audiences alongside Kamal Haasan in 'Indian 2'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

