Harmony Through Music: Celebrating Peace with Barenboim and Awwad

In a ceremony marking Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary, the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development for 2023 was conferred upon Daniel Barenboim and Ali Abu Awwad.

Renowned for their dedication to fostering harmony between Israelis and Palestinians, these figures were recognized for their non-violent efforts involving music and dialogue.

Sonia Gandhi, Hamid Ansari, and other notable attendees graced the virtual event, where Barenboim and Awwad were praised for their peace-building initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)