Harmony Through Music: Celebrating Peace with Barenboim and Awwad

The 2023 Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace was awarded to Daniel Barenboim and Ali Abu Awwad for promoting Israeli-Palestinian harmony through music and dialogue. The virtual ceremony marked Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary, highlighting the efforts of these peace advocates and their dedication to non-violence.

Updated: 19-11-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:59 IST
In a ceremony marking Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary, the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development for 2023 was conferred upon Daniel Barenboim and Ali Abu Awwad.

Renowned for their dedication to fostering harmony between Israelis and Palestinians, these figures were recognized for their non-violent efforts involving music and dialogue.

Sonia Gandhi, Hamid Ansari, and other notable attendees graced the virtual event, where Barenboim and Awwad were praised for their peace-building initiatives.

