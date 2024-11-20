Star Power Shines at Maharashtra Polls as John Abraham Casts His Vote
Bollywood's John Abraham was spotted casting his vote in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, joining a wave of celebrities at the polls. With over 9.7 crore registered voters, security was tight across 288 constituencies. The main contest is between the BJP-led Mahayuti and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances.
Bollywood star John Abraham joined the democratic process on Wednesday as he was spotted at a polling booth for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Dressed in an all-black outfit, Abraham didn't miss the chance to engage with his fans, sharing smiles and a thumbs-up gesture after casting his vote.
The Maharashtra elections are a single-phase event, spanning 288 assembly constituencies, with polls open from 7 am to 6 pm. Notable figures like Akshay Kumar, RajKummar Rao, and Kabir Khan were among the early voters, demonstrating the influence of celebrities in urging public participation.
The election pits several political heavyweights and alliances against each other, particularly the BJP-led Mahayuti and the opposition Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The intricate web of alliances, ideologies, and caste dynamics make Maharashtra's battle for power a significant political event, all under the vigilant eye of over 25,000 police personnel ensuring safety and order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
