The Sabarmati Report: A Cinematic Exploration of Controversy and Truth

'The Sabarmati Report', a Hindi film about the 2002 Godhra train incident, has been made tax-free in Rajasthan. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film aims to expose the truth about that period, countering false narratives. It's supported by BJP leaders and praised by Prime Minister Modi.

Updated: 20-11-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:52 IST
  • India

The Hindi film 'The Sabarmati Report', depicting the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, has been granted tax-free status in Rajasthan. This decision, announced by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, follows similar moves by BJP-ruled Haryana, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and featuring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, the film released last week. It aims to accurately portray the tumultuous events following the train burning, revealing truths and challenging the distorted narratives allegedly spread for selfish motives.

Endorsed by prominent BJP figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'The Sabarmati Report' underscores the importance of historical awareness to inform present understanding and future decisions. The film's sensitive portrayal has struck a chord with audiences and critics alike.

