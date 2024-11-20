Himesh Patel: Breaking Barriers and Embracing Diversity in Cinema

Himesh Patel, a prominent British actor, draws inspiration from industry pioneers like Riz Ahmed and Dev Patel to break barriers for South Asian representation in cinema. Despite advancements, he believes there's more work to do in achieving diversity and inclusivity.

Patel, known for his breakout role in 'Yesterday', has since ventured into varied projects, displaying a wide range of acting skills. His new film, 'Greedy People', is a crime thriller that highlights diverse casting—a testament to the shifting landscape of Hollywood.

In an exclusive with PTI, Patel emphasizes the need for continued progress, valuing diversity and representation as key instruments in fostering inclusivity within the entertainment industry.

