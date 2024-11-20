Left Menu

Himesh Patel: Breaking Barriers and Embracing Diversity in Cinema

British actor Himesh Patel, inspired by trailblazers Riz Ahmed and Dev Patel, reflects on his journey, challenges, and the progress of South Asian representation in the film industry. His career features diverse roles, and he praises the shift towards inclusive casting in his new film, 'Greedy People'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:41 IST
Himesh Patel: Breaking Barriers and Embracing Diversity in Cinema
Himesh Patel
  • Country:
  • India

Himesh Patel, a prominent British actor, draws inspiration from industry pioneers like Riz Ahmed and Dev Patel to break barriers for South Asian representation in cinema. Despite advancements, he believes there's more work to do in achieving diversity and inclusivity.

Patel, known for his breakout role in 'Yesterday', has since ventured into varied projects, displaying a wide range of acting skills. His new film, 'Greedy People', is a crime thriller that highlights diverse casting—a testament to the shifting landscape of Hollywood.

In an exclusive with PTI, Patel emphasizes the need for continued progress, valuing diversity and representation as key instruments in fostering inclusivity within the entertainment industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024