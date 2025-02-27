Southern States Demand Fair Delimitation Amid Concerns Over Representation

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday questioned the Centre's intentions on delimitation, demanding an increase in Parliamentary seats for Tamil Nadu. Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's earlier statements, Stalin highlighted the inconsistencies in the government's position.

Stalin criticized Prime Minister Modi's earlier declaration that northern states would see an increase in parliamentary seats. He noted that although Shah suggested such changes would affect southern states, positions seemed to have shifted in response to Tamil Nadu's protest.

Similarly, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed skepticism about Shah's assurances to southern states, branding them as potentially misleading. Siddaramaiah called for clarity on whether the delimitation would follow population changes or maintain the current seat distribution.

Siddaramaiah argued that using the most recent census for delimitation would disadvantage southern states, who have managed population control and development better than their northern counterparts. He highlighted the potential decrease in seats for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala, contrasting this with possible increases for northern states.

The Karnataka CM demanded a fair approach, either using the 1971 Census or adjusting seat numbers proportionally. He accused the Union government of using delimitation as a tool to diminish southern states' influence. Discussions with neighboring southern states are underway, with plans for a collective response.

