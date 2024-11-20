Left Menu

Sherlyn Chopra Joins MelBet: A New Era for iGaming Enthusiasts

International iGaming company MelBet has announced a collaboration with Indian actress Sherlyn Chopra as a brand ambassador. Sherlyn will create exclusive content and promote the brand internationally, enhancing MelBet's ties with sports enthusiasts and gamers. This partnership aims to expand the brand's presence in South Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:10 IST
International iGaming powerhouse MelBet has revealed that they have teamed up with Indian starlet Sherlyn Chopra, who will serve as a brand ambassador to promote the brand across international markets.

Sherlyn, renowned for her successful Bollywood engagements and digital ventures, embraces this new role with enthusiasm, highlighting the unifying power of sports.

This partnership marks a strategic step in strengthening MelBet's connection with sports fans and gamers, aiming to bolster the brand's reach across South Asia and enriching their gaming community.

