Cinematographer's Mother Boycotts 'Rust' Premiere Amid Controversy

Halyna Hutchins' mother is boycotting the 'Rust' premiere in Poland, accusing Alec Baldwin of profiting from her daughter's tragic death on set. Despite charges being dismissed against Baldwin, he faces civil lawsuits, while the film's gun handler was sentenced for involuntary manslaughter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Torun | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:12 IST
Cinematographer's Mother Boycotts 'Rust' Premiere Amid Controversy
Jerusalem Film Festival Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Poland

The mother of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is boycotting the world premiere of "Rust" at a film festival in Poland. She accuses Alec Baldwin of "unjustly profiting" from her daughter's death.

The film, premiering at the Camerimage Festival, is under scrutiny since Hutchins' death on set three years ago. Baldwin, the film's lead and co-producer, was involved in the accident, which claimed Hutchins' life.

While charges against Baldwin were dismissed, the film's armourer received a jail sentence. Hutchins' mother voices ongoing pain, emphasizing the lack of accountability and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

