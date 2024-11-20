Cinematographer's Mother Boycotts 'Rust' Premiere Amid Controversy

The mother of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is boycotting the world premiere of "Rust" at a film festival in Poland. She accuses Alec Baldwin of "unjustly profiting" from her daughter's death.

The film, premiering at the Camerimage Festival, is under scrutiny since Hutchins' death on set three years ago. Baldwin, the film's lead and co-producer, was involved in the accident, which claimed Hutchins' life.

While charges against Baldwin were dismissed, the film's armourer received a jail sentence. Hutchins' mother voices ongoing pain, emphasizing the lack of accountability and justice.

