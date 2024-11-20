Kolkata Structures Shine Blue for Children's Rights Awareness

In a striking visual campaign, iconic structures in Kolkata such as the Howrah Bridge and the Assembly Building were bathed in blue light this Wednesday. This illumination was part of World Children's Day celebrations, intended to raise awareness about children's rights.

The initiative, spearheaded by UNICEF, seeks to engage communities in meaningful discussions about the rights and well-being of children. 'These structures have been illuminated to send out a message requesting the upholding of children's rights to their fullest potential,' stated Monjur Hossain, UNICEF's chief in West Bengal.

UNICEF marks this year's World Children's Day with the theme 'Listen to the Future', emphasizing the urgency of building an inclusive world where every child feels valued and protected. UNICEF calls for parents, educators, and leaders to consider children's voices in decision-making.

