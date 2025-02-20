Coca-Cola Eclipses Pepsi With Nostalgic Tape-Ball Campaign in Pakistan

Coca-Cola is attempting to seize attention from Pepsi, Pakistan's official cricket team sponsor, during the country's most significant cricket event in 30 years. The brand is engaging local audiences with its nostalgia-driven campaign around 'tape-ball cricket', a beloved variant of the sport played on the streets.

Following the resumption of international fixtures in Pakistan after a hiatus post-2009, companies are eyeing the Champions Trophy as a prime marketing opportunity. Coca-Cola's latest move includes a limited edition bottle catering to cricket fever, as shown in their Urdu advert featuring a young man's purchase of a tennis ball and red tape, symbolic of the tape-ball game.

The tape-ball concept not only evokes memories but highlights the sport's role in cultivating national cricket legends. Despite fervent brand loyalty, both Coca-Cola and Pepsi are contending with market challenges, including consumer boycotts tied to geopolitical events.

