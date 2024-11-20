Left Menu

Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2025: A Fusion of Art, Culture, and Innovation

The 6th Kochi-Muziris Biennale, India's largest contemporary art event, begins December 2025, curated by artist Nikhil Chopra. Featuring 60 artists globally, the Biennale focuses on art processes and innovation. A cultural hub since 2012, it boosts tourism and fosters artistic dialogue.

The 6th edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, India's premier contemporary art exhibition, is set to launch in December 2025. Renowned artist Nikhil Chopra will curate this nearly four-month-long event, showcasing a diverse range of artistic practices from around the world, as announced by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Nikhil Chopra, founder of HH Art Spaces, will bring his unique curatorial vision to the Biennale, emphasizing the art creation process over final outcomes. His approach aims to embrace ongoing artistic efforts, offering a platform for experimental and unfinished works.

Promising to be a landmark edition, the Biennale positions Kerala as a global art hub. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor highlighted its vital role in boosting tourism and its cultural significance since 2012. The initiative has invigorated Kerala's art scene, providing a prestigious platform for Indian and international artists alike.

