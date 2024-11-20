Cirque du Soleil to Dazzle in Berlin with 'Alize'

The renowned Cirque du Soleil is set to establish its first permanent European show in Berlin, as announced Wednesday. Debuting next year at the central Potsdamer Platz, the show, 'Alize', aims to stretch the limits of creativity and imagination.

The Theater at Potsdamer Platz, a venue known for hosting scores of celebrities during Berlin's Film Festival, will be redesigned to meet the new show's unique technical demands. With over 1,700 seats, it is one of Germany's largest theaters, previously showcasing acts like the Blue Man Group.

Set to commence in November 2025, tickets for 'Alize' will be available starting Friday. Along with LiveNation, Cirque du Soleil promises a journey into a surreal world filled with acrobatic feats and enchanting artistry, capturing audiences across the globe.

