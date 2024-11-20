Left Menu

Cirque du Soleil to Dazzle in Berlin with 'Alize'

Cirque du Soleil will debut its first permanent European show, 'Alize', in Berlin's Potsdamer Platz next year. The production promises to be an imaginative spectacle, featuring acrobatics and magic. With over 1,700 seats, the theater will undergo a redesign to accommodate the show's unique technical needs.

The renowned Cirque du Soleil is set to establish its first permanent European show in Berlin, as announced Wednesday. Debuting next year at the central Potsdamer Platz, the show, 'Alize', aims to stretch the limits of creativity and imagination.

The Theater at Potsdamer Platz, a venue known for hosting scores of celebrities during Berlin's Film Festival, will be redesigned to meet the new show's unique technical demands. With over 1,700 seats, it is one of Germany's largest theaters, previously showcasing acts like the Blue Man Group.

Set to commence in November 2025, tickets for 'Alize' will be available starting Friday. Along with LiveNation, Cirque du Soleil promises a journey into a surreal world filled with acrobatic feats and enchanting artistry, capturing audiences across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

