Prasar Bharati Launches 'Waves' OTT App: A Gateway to Nostalgia and More

On Wednesday, Prasar Bharati, India's public broadcaster, unveiled its new OTT app, 'Waves', during the International Film Festival of India in Panaji, Goa. This app allows users to access archives of treasured Doordarshan and Aakashvani content.

The 'Waves' app currently offers access to about 40 live channels, featuring renowned broadcasters such as B4U, ABZY, SAB Group, and 9X Media. It also includes news outlets like India Today, News Nation, Republic, ABP News, News24, and NDTV India.

Navneet Kumar Sehgal, Chairman of Prasar Bharati, emphasized the app's focus on clean, family-friendly entertainment. Besides nostalgic content, the app offers services including news, an easy shopping feature linked with the ONDC network, games, and films, promising a comprehensive viewing experience.

