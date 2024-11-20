Left Menu

Prasar Bharati Launches 'Waves' OTT App: A Gateway to Nostalgia and More

Prasar Bharati has launched 'Waves', an OTT app providing access to Doordarshan and Aakashvani archives, live channels, and diverse entertainment. Launching at the International Film Festival of India, 'Waves' promises clean and family-focused content, additional services like news, shopping via ONDC, games, and films, enhancing the viewer experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:15 IST
Prasar Bharati Launches 'Waves' OTT App: A Gateway to Nostalgia and More
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Prasar Bharati, India's public broadcaster, unveiled its new OTT app, 'Waves', during the International Film Festival of India in Panaji, Goa. This app allows users to access archives of treasured Doordarshan and Aakashvani content.

The 'Waves' app currently offers access to about 40 live channels, featuring renowned broadcasters such as B4U, ABZY, SAB Group, and 9X Media. It also includes news outlets like India Today, News Nation, Republic, ABP News, News24, and NDTV India.

Navneet Kumar Sehgal, Chairman of Prasar Bharati, emphasized the app's focus on clean, family-friendly entertainment. Besides nostalgic content, the app offers services including news, an easy shopping feature linked with the ONDC network, games, and films, promising a comprehensive viewing experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024