Mirror Group Faces Legal Storm: 101 Lawsuits and Counting

Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) is currently embroiled in a legal battle with 101 phone-hacking lawsuits filed by public figures and estates, including actors Kate Winslet, Sean Bean, and the late Australian cricketer Shane Warne's estate. The lawsuit details were disclosed at London's High Court on Wednesday.

Owned by Reach, MGN, the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror, and Sunday People tabloids, has faced litigation for years over alleged phone hacking. Notably, Prince Harry won a significant case, receiving substantial damages, but the legal battles continue amidst claims of untimely lawsuits.

In a significant development, Judge Timothy Fancourt has called for a trial in November 2025 to evaluate whether a sample of these 101 cases were filed too late. This move is expected to expedite resolutions and potentially lead to settlements, offering a new chapter in this prolonged legal saga.

