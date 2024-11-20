Boman Irani's Directorial Debut: A Journey at 65

Actor Boman Irani, known for his impressive roles in films like 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' and '3 Idiots', embarks on a new journey as a director. His debut project, 'The Mehta Boys', marks his transition into direction at the age of 65.

Honored during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024, Irani urged young filmmakers not to emulate his timeline but to start their creative pursuits early. He highlighted India's potential as a hub of opportunities for aspiring filmmakers who dream big.

Irani emphasized the critical role of writing, encouraging future directors to write daily to hone their skills. 'Do not wait as long as I did,' he advised, underlining the importance of preparation and seizing the moment.

