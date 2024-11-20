Left Menu

IFFI 2024: A Cinematic Milestone Showcasing India’s Creative Excellence

The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa highlights India's burgeoning film industry, welcoming global delegates. The event, featuring 180+ films, emphasizes the creators' economy and celebrates cinematic diversity, with Australia as the Country of Focus. It promises to empower creators and foster cultural diplomacy through innovative storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 23:27 IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa is being hailed as a significant milestone for India's film industry, according to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Emphasizing India's focus on developing the creators' economy, Vaishnaw extended a warm welcome to international delegates at the 2024 edition of the festival.

The Minister underscored the dynamic role of India's creative sector in driving economic growth while promoting the country's rich cultural heritage. He encouraged creators to use advanced technologies to craft narratives that resonate globally, reflecting India's unique identity. This perspective aligns with the festival's theme: 'Young Filmmakers: The Future is Now'.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant highlighted the event's growing international stature, noting over 1,676 submissions from 101 countries. The festival will feature 180+ films from 81 nations, spotlighting Australia's cinematic contributions. A new 'IFFiesta' will celebrate diversity through film, music, and art, marking a vibrant cultural highlight of IFFI 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

