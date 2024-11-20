IFFI 2024: Celebrating 55 Years with a Global Cinematic Showcase

The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) opened in grand fashion in Goa, with numerous celebrities and notable figures in attendance. Stars like Bhumi Pednekar and Boman Irani were present, reflecting the festival's prestige and international appeal.

Film director Madhur Bhandarkar expressed his enthusiasm to ANI, underscoring the festival's importance as a gathering for filmmakers nationwide. Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar expressed her excitement about hosting alongside Abhishek and highlighted IFFI's attraction to global talent and support for up-and-coming artists, emphasising cinema's significance in Indian culture.

With a record 1,676 submissions from 101 countries, IFFI 2024 showcases 180+ international films, including premieres from around the world. Actor Boman Irani lauded the festival's continual growth. The event also shines a spotlight on youth, featuring numerous young and female filmmakers, while paying tribute to iconic Indian cinema figures.

