Archbishop of Canterbury Resigns Amid Abuse Scandal

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, announced his resignation after being embroiled in an abuse scandal, a statement from his office confirmed on Wednesday.

The decision follows findings from an investigation that Welby failed to notify law enforcement about ongoing abuse by a camp volunteer in 2013. This inaction led to widespread frustration and calls for accountability within the Church of England.

Welby, acknowledging his mistake, intends to conclude his role by January 6, with Stephen Cottrell, the Archbishop of York, stepping in temporarily. The selection of a permanent successor is expected to be a lengthy process.

