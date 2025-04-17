Dramatic Highway Arrest: Cattle Smuggler Caught in Gonda After Shootout

A cattle smuggler was apprehended after a dramatic shootout with the police in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district. The incident unfolded during a joint operation by Dhaneipur police and the district Special Operations Group (SOG) on Wednesday night.

The officers, patrolling near Jamunaganj, attempted to stop a truck, which led to a chase. The suspect, identified as Shamsher from Sant Kabir Nagar district, opened fire on officials but was injured in the return fire and captured. Police recovered 28 cattle, an illegal firearm, and the vehicle used for smuggling.

Shamsher confessed to trafficking cattle to Bihar, implicating accomplices and prompting a police manhunt. Authorities filed multiple charges under various acts, and the recovered items are in police custody for further legal proceedings.

