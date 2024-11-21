Literary Triumphs and Voices of Resistance at the National Book Awards

The National Book Awards celebrated outstanding literary achievements amidst diverse voices of resistance and reflection. Distinguished authors were recognized, including Percival Everett for fiction and Jason De Leon for nonfiction.

Standout moments included authors Shifa Saltagi Safadi and Lena Khalaf Tuffaha condemning the ongoing Gaza conflict as 'genocide,' highlighting global issues alongside literary excellence.

The event, marking its 75th anniversary, was a complex blend of sobriety and hope, underscored by host Kate McKinnon's humor and Jon Batiste's musical performances, encapsulating the cultural climate's impact on the literary world.

(With inputs from agencies.)