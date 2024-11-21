SRK and Son Lend Voices to 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Hindi Trailer

Shah Rukh Khan fans have something to cheer about as the new Hindi trailer for 'Mufasa: The Lion King' is unveiled. This two-minute visual delight offers viewers a sneak peek into the enthralling jungle realm, complete with a stellar voice cast that has become a major talking point.

In a heartwarming collaboration, Shah Rukh Khan lends his voice to the iconic Mufasa, with his son Aryan Khan providing the voice for Simba. Even the youngest Khan, AbRam, makes his presence felt as he voices young Mufasa. The cast also includes Sanjay Mishra as Pumbaa, Shreyas Talpade as Timon, and Meiyang Chang as Taka.

The trailer begins with Timon and Pumbaa sharing a vibrant scene with other characters of the jungle, though it's young Mufasa who appears troubled during the exchange. An encounter with another cub, Taka, reveals warnings from Taka's father to stay distant from Mufasa, dubbed as 'awara' or wanderer. Mufasa, defending himself, says, 'Mai awara nahi, mai to bas kho gaya hu.' The narrative unfolds into a growing friendship between Mufasa and Taka, culminating in a uniting mission for jungle creatures which signals Mufasa's rise to his destined role.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan, in a statement by Disney, shared his deep personal connection to Mufasa, reflecting, 'Mufasa stands as the ultimate king, imparting wisdom to Simba. I relate to him as a father and to his journey in this narrative.' SRK's voice is expected to embody Mufasa's royal legacy and sagacity.

'Mufasa: The Lion King' hits theaters on December 20, available in English, Hindi, and Tamil releases. (ANI)

