Entertainment Buzz: AI in Film, Musical Premieres, and Tributes in the Spotlight

Recent entertainment news highlights include a startup called Promise producing films with AI, Jon M. Chu's 'Wicked' musical tour finale in London, and calls for artists to challenge the Band Aid song stereotypes. In other news, Comcast reorganizes cable TV networks, Cirque du Soleil's Berlin show, and tributes to Liam Payne.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 10:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In recent developments, Promise, a startup backed by venture capital from Andreessen Horowitz, is set to revolutionize the film industry using generative AI. The venture represents the culmination of extensive fundraising efforts, promising a new era in filmmaking.

Meanwhile, director Jon M. Chu concludes the final London tour of the 'Wicked' musical. The tour aimed to captivate audiences with its dazzling 'Emerald City' theme, drawing inspiration from the Land of Oz's capital.

Additionally, British-Ghanaian artist Fuse ODG has urged musicians to join him in challenging the narrative presented by the 1984 Band Aid hit. Citing the need for artists to utilize their platforms for advocacy, he called for renewed scrutiny of the song's portrayal of Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

