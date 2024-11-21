Daniel Craig & Luca Guadagnino Team Up for 'Sgt. Rock'

Daniel Craig, renowned for his portrayal of James Bond, and acclaimed Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino are in negotiations to join forces on 'Sgt. Rock', an adaptation of the classic comic book series. The project is reportedly in development at James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios, according to sources from Deadline.

The duo recently collaborated on 'Queer', a period drama inspired by the novella by William S. Burroughs, which will premiere in the United States on November 27. 'Sgt. Rock' features a screenplay penned by Justin Kuritzkes, who previously worked on Guadagnino's 'Challengers' and 'Queer'. While plot details remain tightly guarded, the character Sgt. Rock, created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert, is a storied World War II figure first introduced to audiences in 1959.

Hollywood icons Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger were previously linked to iterations of the 'Sgt. Rock' feature; however, those projects never came to fruition. Meanwhile, Craig, who starred in five James Bond films, is slated to reprise his role as detective Benoit Blanc in the upcoming Joe Rian Johnson's "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery", which is scheduled for release on Netflix next year.

