Blockbuster Flashback: 'Biwi No. 1' Returns to Cinemas

The much-loved 1999 film 'Biwi No. 1', starring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor, is set for a re-release in theaters on November 29. Producer Vashu Bhagnani and director David Dhawan announced their excitement for audiences to relive its comedy and magic on the big screen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 13:46 IST
Poster of Biwi No. 1 (Image source: Film's producer's team). Image Credit: ANI
Nostalgia strikes as Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor-starrer 'Biwi No. 1' gears up for a cinema re-release. Producer Vashu Bhagnani shared this exciting update, revealing the film's comeback on November 29. Joining the cast are Tabu, Sushmita Sen, and Anil Kapoor, ensuring a star-studded return.

Originally hitting theaters in 1999, 'Biwi No. 1' captured millions with its humor and charm. Bhagnani expressed his enthusiasm, highlighting its special place in cinema history. 'The film's timeless magic deserves a spotlight. It's about reliving laughter, thanks to the brilliant cast,' he stated.

Director David Dhawan shared Bhagnani's sentiment, acknowledging the film's lasting comedic appeal. 'Comedy thrives in theaters, bringing families together. This re-release invites fans to revisit their cherished memories and offers new audiences a taste of laughter,' he explained.

The comedy-drama follows Prem, played by Salman Khan, a prosperous businessman entangled in an affair with model Rupali, portrayed by Sushmita Sen, unbeknownst to his wife Pooja, played by Karisma Kapoor, who has her own plans. The film was a major success, becoming the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film in 1999 with a hit soundtrack by Anu Malik.

